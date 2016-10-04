Traders vacate central market

By Patrick Kisembo @TheCitizenTz.com news@tz.nationmedia.com

Morogoro. Traders who were running businesses at Central Market here have started vacating it to pave the way for major renovation of the facility.

They had, however, resisted the regional municipal council’s order to vacate for three days.

They were complaining that the new markets lack basic infrastructure like toilets and electricity.

However, The Citizen yesterday witnessed some of them still selling food items including tomatoes and onions, at the prohibited area.

The municipal council has embarked on plans to renovate the market. The authorities were laying the groundwork by demolishing buildings.

A few traders were seen transferring their commodities to Manzese and Nanenane markets.

One of the traders, Mr Rashid Ismail, said he was willingly vacating the place after being assured he would allocated a stall in the new facility.

“We are not against development. We have decided to leave this place to pave the way for construction of the market,” he said.

The Morogoro municipal council director, Mr John Mgalula commended traders for vacating the place.

He assured them that they would be provided spaces after the reconstruction.