Traffic police introduces campaign to lessen road accidents

By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationemdia.com

Dar es Salaam. The ministry for Home Affairs has organized a countrywide campaign that aims to raise public awareness on road safety in a bid to curb road related accidents.

This was said by Deputy Minister for Home Affairs, Mr Hamad Masauni when he spoke to reporters today.

He said the national campaign is part of implementation of second phase of the strategic plan to mitigate road accidents in the country. According to Mr Masauni, the campaign is expected to be held at Uhuru grounds in August 5. President John Magufuli is expected to inaugurate the campaign.