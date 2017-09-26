By By Geofrey Kimani @thecitizenkim1 news@tz.nationmedia.com

One man died and 25 others were injured in a road accident involving a bus at Msagala Village in Maganzo Ward, Kishapu District in Shinyanga Region on Monday.

The accident occurred after the driver lost control of the bus after its rear wheel burst, while the driver identified as Salumu Mseke disappeared into hiding, accofing to acting Shinyanga Regional Police Commander Amedeus Tesha on Tuesday.

Acting RPC Tesha said on Tuesday, September 26, that the bus was heading to Bariadi from Ushirombo and that the driver was reckless.

He said the bus was loaded beyond capacity and the driver speeding as he talked on his cellphone causing him to fail to control the bus after a wheel burst.

“Surviving passengers had warned the driver from speeding and from talking on his cellphone, but he ignored the warnings,” he said.

Mr Amedeus identified the deceased as Lucas Maganga, 25, a resident of Shinyanga Town.

The police boss noted that those who sustained injuries were taken for treatment at Mwadui Hospital, Kolandoto and Shinyanga Referral Hospital.