Transport operators oppose Sumatra role in revenue collection

By Valentine Oforo

Dodoma. The Tanzania Bus Owners Association (Taboa) wants the government to bar the Surface and Marine Transport Regulatory Authority (Sumatra) from collecting fines and other forms of revenue in the sector.

Instead, the association proposes that the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) assume full mandate to collect all revenues and fines accruing from their operations.

The transporters argue that as a regulator, it was unethical for Sumatra to involve itself in the collections of any forms of revenues and fines. They want the agency to only retain the role of licensing and public education.

Taboa also criticized the plan by Sumatra to hike fines by a huge and unreasonable margin as presented on Wednesday to a Parliamentary committee.

The transporters were speaking today when presenting their views for the amendment of the Transport Licensing Act 1973, and the Surface and Marine Transport Regulatory Authority Act before the committee on Legal and Constitution.

Taboa Secretary General, Enea Mrutu said amendments suggested by Sumatra would inhibit growth in the transport sector. Mr Mrutu said Sh1.4 million in fees paid by each bus company operator per month to Sumatra was already exorbitant. He said the government has failed to run similar companies over huge operation costs and price curbs.

A member of the committee and Bukene MP, Selemani Zeddi, asked the committee to consider the views of the operators as they were better placed to improve road safety.