Treasury issues Sh8bn to avert vaccine shortage

By Samuel Kamndaya @TheCitizenTz stindwa@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. The Ministry of Health, Community development, Gender, Children and the Elderly has received a total of Sh8 billion from the Treasury for importation of vaccines to address a countrywide shortage, a cabinet minister has said.

The money – which is part of a Sh16 billion annual budget that the government injects into infants’ vaccines – will help Tanzania to acquire the much-needed vaccines for six months, according to the Minister for Health, Community development, Gender, Children and the Elderly, Ms Ummy Mwalimu.

“I now urge parents to ensure that their infants receive these vital vaccines as soon as they (the vaccines) arrive in the country,” Ms Mwalimu, who was in the company of the ministry’s permanent secretary, Dr Mpoki Ulisubisya, said here eraly today.

She acknowledged that Tanzania has had a shortage of three of the seven vital vaccines for infants during the past few weeks, forcing the government to act promptly.