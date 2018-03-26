Troubled Udsm student granted bail in Iringa

By Geofrey Nyang'oro @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Iringa. Tanzania Student Network Chairman Abdul Nondo has been released on bail by the Iringa District Magistrate Court today, March 26 after meeting all conditions.

Mr Nondo, who is a student of the University of Dar es Salaam, appeared before the Iringa court facing charges of disseminating false information that he was abducted by unknown people.

He is also charged with providing false information on social media claiming that his life was in a serious danger.

Mr Nondo arrived at the court at 9am. He was briefly remanded before heading off to the court where the senior resident magistrate, Mr John Mpitanjia, delivered the ruling on his bail application 45 minutes later.

This comes after a week-long battle after a week-long legal battle between the counsels from defendant and plaintiff sides.

The plaintiff counsel earlier asked the court to deny the accused bail due to security reasons while the defendant counsel played down the argument and stressed on his release on bail.