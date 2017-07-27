Turkey traders eye Tanzania as investment destination

By Alfred Zacharia and George Rodgers @TheCitizenTz azacharia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Turkish business delegation is eyeing Tanzania as best destination for various investments ventures and market for their products.

According to the head of the delegation and member of Turkish Exporters Assembly (TIM) Board, Mr Ahmet Gulec, Turkey still export less to Tanzania and it has very few investments in the country.

"We have seen so many business potentials for our investments and market opportunities for our products in Tanzania," he said.

Therefore, he said, they were committed to invite more investors from Turkey to come and invest in various sectors particularly construction and agriculture.

According to him, within six months, from January to June, 2017, Tanzanian exports to Turkey increased by nine percent compare to the same period a year ago.

However, he added that Turkish exports to Tanzania increased by three per cent only.

"We are planning to increase our exports to Tanzania but also create a platform to increase imports from Tanzania," he added.

The Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) acting Executive Director, Mr Louis Occaro, said Tanzania businessmen should also seize the opportunity availed by the Turkish businessmen.