Turkish government pledges more support to Tanzania

By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Turkish government has pledged more support to its Tanzanian counterpart with the view to strengthen economic ties between the two countries.

This was said by Turkish ambassador to Tanzania, Mr Ali Davutoglu, when addressing participants during the ceremony to lay the foundation stone for construction of the second phase of standard gauge railway (SGR) line linking Morogoro to Dodoma.

The ceremony was held on Wednesday, March 14 in Ihumwa in Dodoma Region. The televised event was graced by President John Magufuli who was accompanied by other top government officials.

“Turkish government will continue to support and cooperate with the Tanzanian government in implementing further development projects in a win-win situation,” he said.

Tanzanian government has contracted the Turkish firm to implement a Sh1.9 billion SGR line with capacity to transport 17 million tonnes of cargo each year.

“I acknowledge that it is the first time for a Turkish firm to take part in implementation of such a mega development project in Tanzania. In the ranking it is the 9th, but I can assure you that the firm is determined to complete the project as scheduled," Turkish ambassador added.

He further expressed his optimism that the implementation of the central line project will not only facilitate regional trade between Tanzania and its counterparts, but it would also enable the country to achieve its desired middle income status by 2025.

"Implementation of this mega project justifies that Tanzania is strong enough to facilitate mega development projects without depending on loans from outside,” he said.