Turks looking for trade partners

By Deogratius Kamagi

Dar es Salaam. Turkish agricultural machines producers are looking for partners and investment opportunities in Tanzania as part of their efforts to boost the sector.



The traders have also organised a three-day forum to showcase their machines and technology that can be adopted by local farmers with a view to improving production.



Speaking at the launch of the programme yesterday, director of membership services of Tanzania Private Sector Foundation(TPSF), Mr Louis Accaro said the move is a result of agreements reached during a visit by Turkish President RecepTayyip Erdogan last year.

“We encourage Tanzanians to show up and learn from our colleagues from Turkey. They are doing well in technology and manufacturing,” he said and assured a full support from TPSF.