Twelve people were killed and 46 injured in a crash between a bus and a truck in northern Tanzania, traffic police said.

The accident happened late Wednesday evening in Makomero in Tabora province.

"A total of 12 people were killed, 10 at the scene and two while being evacuated to hospital," traffic police said, adding that 46 people were injured.

The truck, which was transporting potatoes, is believed to have crashed into the bus.

