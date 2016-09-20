By Joyce Joliga @TheCitizenTz jjoliga@tz.nationmedia.com

Njombe. Twelve people have died while eleven others were seriously injured after the bus they were travelling in from Dar es Salaam to Songea overturned.

Njombe Police Commander Pudenciana Protas said the accident occurred at around 7 PM at Lilombwi village in Njombe district.

Ms Protas added that the bus, which is property of new force bus Services Company, overturned after the driver, Mr Charles Chirwa, lost control due to speeding.