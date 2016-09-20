Njombe. Twelve people have died while eleven others were seriously injured after the bus they were travelling in from Dar es Salaam to Songea overturned.
Njombe Police Commander Pudenciana Protas said the accident occurred at around 7 PM at Lilombwi village in Njombe district.
Ms Protas added that the bus, which is property of new force bus Services Company, overturned after the driver, Mr Charles Chirwa, lost control due to speeding.
Njombe medical officer said the hospital received a total of eleven bodies and 12 people who were injured at around 10 PM. However Dr Chirwa said one people died as he was undergoing treatment at the hospital.