Thursday, March 8, 2018

Twiga cement given two weeks to address dust pollution

Deputy Minister of State in the Vice

Deputy Minister of State in the Vice President’s Office (Union and Environment), Mr Kangi Lugola 

In Summary

Deputy Minister of State in the Vice President’s Office (Union and Environment), Mr Kangi Lugola, sounded the directive during his tour of the factory on Wednesday, March 7.

Advertisement
By The Citizen Reporter @ThecItizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The government has instructed Twiga Cement to control dust emissions from its facilities so that people living in the neighbourhood would not be affected.

Deputy Minister of State in the Vice President’s Office (Union and Environment), Mr Kangi Lugola, sounded the directive during his tour of the factory on Wednesday, March 7.

The deputy minister was accompanied by officials from the National Environment Management Council (Nemc).

He issued the directive following complaints by residents in the neighbourhood who claimed they were suffering from dust pollution caused by activities at the cement factory.

“I have listened to both parties and I have realised that the dust produced by the factory poses a huge health risk to those living in the neighbourhood. I’m giving the management two weeks to address the challenge,” said Mr Lugola.

advertisement

In The Headlines

7  hours ago

International Women’s Day: Magufuli salutes Tanzanian women

President John Magufuli has sent best wishes to all Tanzanian women as they mark the

8  hours ago

EU commits to support crusade against GBV in Tanzania

The European Union (EU) has committed to support implementation of the National Plan and the

  • News
    Gender inequality still persists in labour market, shows new ILO report  
  • News
    Mwananchi female workers visit missing journarlist to mark Women's Day  
  • News
    Simba president admitted at Muhimbili ICU  
  • News
    Burial of Tanzanian lecturer killed in suspect accident in South Africa set to take place Friday  