Two Chadema councillors arrested in Tunduma

By StephanoSimbeye @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Tunduma. Police in Tunduma border town, Songwe Region are holding two Chadema councillors, Mr Emmanuel Mwalupasa (Mpande Ward) and Mr Jailo Mwandute (Katete Ward) in relation to allegations of abuse of office.

Songwe regional Police commander Mathias Nyange said Mr Mwandute is being investigated on allegations of occasioning the loss of Sh10 million which was allocated for project development in his ward.

While Mr Mwalupasa is under Police custody for closing down the office of the Ward Executive Officer (WEO) without explanation.