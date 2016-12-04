Two Congolese nationals arrested in Uganda

By ROBERT MUHEREZA in Kampala

Police in Uganda are holding two Congolese nationals arrested in Kabale town over illegal entry and theft.

The officer in charge of criminal investigations at Kabale police station, Mr Henry Alyanga, on Saturday identified the suspects as Olivia Balume and Elias Bahati, both aged 18 and residents of Rutshuru territory, North Kivu Province in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

He said that the suspects were arrested on Wednesday in Mwanjari, Southern Division, Kabale Municipality.

An operation

“The suspects were arrested after an operation by the police intelligence officers following rampant cases of theft, especially of mobile phones in Kabale town. The suspects were found with a bag containing nineteen mobile phones, medical equipment and rims of papers among other items.

“The suspects are believed to have been stealing the items from Kabale and Mbarara town in busy shopping centers,” Mr Alyanga said.

Similar crimes

According to Mr Alyanga, the suspects did not have any travel documents, despite being foreigners.

He added that after completing investigations, the suspects would be prosecuted in courts of law.