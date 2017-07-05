Wednesday, July 5, 2017

Two former law makers named in Ngorongoro board

 

In Summary

The new board has been named two months after the former team completed its tenure last May

By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Two former members of Parliament have been named by the Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Prof Jumanne Maghembe, in the list of new members of the Ngorongoro Conservation Area Authority (NCAA) board.

The new board replaces the former which finished its tenure last May.

According to a media statement released on Wednesday by Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Maj Gen Gaudence Milanzi, the list of appointees includes Mr Simon Sayore, Brig Gen (Ret) Aloyce Mwanjile, Dr Aikande Kwayu, Mr Godfrey Leyla and Eng Peter Ulanga.

Others are Prof Audax Mabula, Dr Fred Manongi Mr Mudhihir Mudhihir, former MP for Mchinga, Prof Kalunde Sibuga and Mr Vita Kawawa who used to serve as MP for Namtumbo.

“The new members will serve the board for a three year term effectively from July 5 this year,” read the statement.

 

