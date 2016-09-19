Two get 20 years jail terms each for poaching

By Mussa Mwangoka @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Sumbawanga. Mpanda District magistrate court has sentenced two residents in the district, Mr Rashid Ramadhani and Mr Geofrey Mabuga, to 20 years jail term each after they were found guilty of illegally possessing ivory tusks, worth Sh48 million.

The ruling was delivered by district magistrate Mr Chiganga Ntengwa on Friday. Delivering the ruling Mr Ntengwa said the court was convinced that the accused committed the offence after going through evidences presented to the court by both the defence and prosecution sides.

Mr Ntengwa said the accused violated section 57 (1) of the Economic and organized crime Act and Section 86 of wildlife management Act.

Earlier on Public Prosecutor Ms Jamila Mziray told the court that the accused committed the offence on May 20, 2014 at Fisi Street in the district.

Ms Mziray said during that day the accused were arrested with four pieces of ivory tusks at one of the lodge in the municipality.

In his defense Mr Mabuga requested the court to set him free by claiming that he didn’t committed the offence rather he was framed by the police and Tanzania National Parks (Tanapa) guides.

On his part Mr Rashid Ramadhani also pleaded with the court to set him free because he didn’t commit the crime. According to him during the material day he wasn’t in the district.