Two girls win scholarships for science courses

Dar es Salaam. Two students from Mtwara Girls Secondary School were awarded scholarships yesterday by the Karimjee Jivanjee Foundation (KJF) for winning the Young Scientists Tanzania (YST) competition conducted last year.

Diana Sosoka and Nadhra Mresa left yesterday for Dublin to attend the Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition, an annual school science competition that focuses on encouraging interest in the sciences in primary and secondary schools.

Speaking at an event to send off the winners, Ms Mresa urged fellow students especially girls, to follow their dreams and make a greater contribution to Tanzania n. “A woman can do even better than a man. It is a great opportunity to receive the scholarship. I look forward to participating fully and tin representing my country,” she noted.

KJF manager Devotha Rubama noted that both winners would be fully funded to study at university. “We are eager to encourage and support Tanzanian young students in developing innovative skills through science for betterment of the nation,” she noted.

“Currently we are supporting at least 40 students studying at local and international universities. We will continue to offer undergraduate and graduate scholarships to students across the country,” she added.

The KJF is the primary vehicle of the Karimjee family’s charitable work.