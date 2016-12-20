Two jailed for mutilating 14 year-old girl

By Anthony Mayunga @TheCitizenTz news@thecitizen.co.tz

Serengeti. Two residents of Nyamburi and Mosongo villages in Serengeti District, Mara Region have been imprisoned for three years after they were convicted of mutilating genitals of a 14 year-old girl.

Wegesa John, 60, from Nyamburi Village and Mbusiro Ketari, 53, from Mosongo Village, claimed outside the court that they were blackmailed by some people that Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) had been legalised.

Initially, they thought they had been released, but later on they realised that they were under police custody and they would spend the next three years behind bars.

Earlier, Police Prosecutor Paskael Nkenyenge said before Resident Magistrate Amaria Mushi that the two committed the offence on December 15.

Mr Nkenyenge said, the accused were arrested on December 16 and brought to Mugumu Police Station where they confessed to have mutilated the young girl.

Delivering the judgment, Magistrate Mushi said the practice of FGM is brutal and has been criminalised by the law.

Meanwhile, a case involving two women charged with mutilating a young girl is set for ruling tomorrow.

Nyabitara Masaka, 64, the grandmother of a 16 year-old girl whose genitals were mutilated and Nyakaho Msamba, 46, who is accused of executing the circumcision, are charged before Serengeti Resident Magistrate Ismael Ngaile.