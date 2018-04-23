Two killed as rains pound Geita town

By Rehema Matowo @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Geita. Two people died in two different incidents, following heavy rains that pounded Geita town on Sunday, April 22. One of the dead was a four-year child, a resident of Kivukoni, who was swept away by the floods.

Apart from causing the death of the toddler, the four-hour long downpour caused the death of an elderly person who was living alone – and on whom the wall of the house he lived in collapsed on him while he was asleep.

The Geita Region Fire Brigade and Rescue inspector, Mr Stanley Pascal, confirmed the two deaths when briefing the media yesterday, naming the deceased as Ms Anneth Juma, 4, and Mr Vicenty Kipuli, who resided at Nyankumbu.

Noting that the prevailing rains have damaged roads and other public infrastructure, Mr Pascal said that this has scaled-up the number of road accidents – whereby 19 road motor vehicle accidents have already been reported this April alone!

For his part, the local street education ambassador, Mr Lunyili Kanisa, called upon parents to take especially great care of the children during the unpredictable rains in order to avoid tragic incidents.

“Although Anneth Juma was a four-year old child, she was nonetheless sent out in the rain to buy household supplies at a shop – as a result of which she was swept away by floodwaters,” Mr Kanisa said – stressing that parents must always ensure that they protect their children from such incidents.

The street safety ambassador revealed that “at least 30 houses were flooded out along Mwatulole street in the Buhalala administrative ward, making it problematic for their occupants.