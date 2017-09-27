Two men held over abduction of five children

By Rehema Matowo @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Geita. The police are holding two men one aged 35 years and the other 53 years for allegedly abducting five children and using them to graze their cattle.

The men, who are residents of Geita and Nyang’wale, were arrested recently.

Speaking to reporters in his office on Wednesday September 27, Geita Regional Police Commander Mponjoli Mwabulambo said one of the children, who were abducted and managed to escape, led the police to a forest, where the abductors were.

According to Mr Mwabulambo, the police managed to rescue four children, who were abducted.

“We have launched an operation in various forests in the region to see if there are other children, who have been abducted,” noted Mr Mwabulambo.

Speaking to The Citizen one of the children said he was abducted in 2013, but escaped earlier this year from one of the forests, where he was grazing cattle.

“The day I was abducted I was going to a mosque. Suddenly, a man, who was riding a bicycle offered me a lift. The next thing I can recall is that I found myself in a forest grazing cattle,” said the boy aged 13 years.