Two police officers cheat death after lightning strike in Kigoma

By Anthony Kayanda @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Kigoma. Two police officers cheated death here Tuesday, February 20, after they were struck with lighting that left their skins peeling off.

The Kigoma Regional Police Commander, Mr Martin Otieno said here on Wednesday, February 21, that the police officers had taken shelter in their tent at the Mtendeli Refugees Camp in Kakonko District, Kigoma during a rainy day, when the lightning struck.

Police Constable Albert sustained burns close to his left eye, on the stomach and on the waist. The lighting also burned his shoes and clothes while Sergeant Solomon sustained burns in his legs.

“The police officers were rushed to a health centre that is operated by the Red Cross Society at the camp. They were treated and discharged,” said Mr Otieno.

Fatalities during lightning storms are common in Kigoma and the entire northwestern regions of the country especially during rainy seasons, which typically occur in October/November and March/April.