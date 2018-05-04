UDART suspends rapid transport services to city centre

By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Usafiri Dar es Salaam Rapid Transit (UDA-RT) has suspended its services to and from the city centre following the ongoing downpour.

A statement issued on Friday, May 4 by the head of communications department, Mr Deus Buganywa says transport between Kimara and Moroccoto and the route to the city centre has been suspended because floods at Jangwani area along the Morogoro road.

“Transport between the two sides have been suspended with effect from noon. The nonstop rains that have been pounding the city have caused floods, prompting closure of the Morogoro road,” reads part of the statement.

According to him, services will continues in some routes that include; Mbezi - Kimara, Kimara - Morroco, Kimara - Magomeni Mapipa, Kivukoni - Muhimbili, Gerezani – Kvukoni and Gerezani – Muhimbili.