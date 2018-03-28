UDSM’s Nondo suspension now criticised

By Nasra Abdallah @TheCitizenTz news@thecitizen.co.tz

The Tanzania Human Rights Defenders Coalition (THRDC) and the Legal and Human Rights Centre (LHRC) have criticised the University of Dar es Salaam for suspending Abdul Nondo pending his trial.

Addressing reporters yesterday, THRDC national coordinator Onesmo Olengurumwa said the university was wrong to suspend Mr Nondo, while the court is yet to deliver its ruling on charges facing him.

According to Mr Olengurumwa, the decision by the university contradicts principles of basic human rights.

“The court granted bail to Mr Nondo so he shouldn’t have been suspended until he is proven guilty,” said Mr Olengurumwa.

For her part, LHRC executive director Dr Helen Kijo-Bisimba called for UDSM to review its regulation to enable Mr Nondo to continue with his studies.

She said, “although there are such regulations in higher learning institutions, they should be reviewed because only the court can prove someone guilty or not guilty”.

Mr Nondo, who is the chairman of the Tanzania Students Networking Programme, was released on bail by the Iringa Resident Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Speaking after his release, Mr Nondo said since he was detained, he was not aware of how the public was supporting him to be released on bail.

Mr Nondo was charged with two counts--publishing false information through social media and publishing false information on Whatsapp saying his life was in danger.