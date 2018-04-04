UN calls on nations to clear land mines

By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The United Nations (UN) has urged nations to step up efforts of detonating mines and other deadly explosives in order to save lives of their citizens.

This was written in a statement issued by the UN and appeared on its website yesterday.

The UN statement says the explosives pose a serious threat to social and economic development at the national and individual levels in all countries.

This comes following the December 8,2005 declaration by the General Assembly that April 4 of each year will be used to mark the International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action.

“I urge all governments to provide political and financial support to enable mine action work to continue wherever it is needed,” said the UN Secretary General, Mr António Guterres, stressing that mine action is a concrete step towards peace.

In 2011, at most 32 people were reported killed in Dar es Salaam as result of an explosion that triggered a series of explosions at an ammunition depot in the city.

According to officials at the base, the first explosion was at 8:30pm local time.

Being the second explosion in two years at the ammunition depot near a populated area, it prompted several groups to question the relevance of such depots near residential areas.

Moreover, the reports indicates that about 23 military structures, two homes and a school were also destroyed.

Not only that but also, last year three pupils were reported killed by an explosion that occurred at Monduli in Arusha Region.

The reports indicated that while the pupils were grazing cattle at Lolkisale, they found an object that attracted their curiosity.

The object, believed to be a hand grenade, exploded and killed the trio on the spot.

This year’s theme titled ‘Advancing Protection, Peace, and Development’ echoes the vision of the Secretary-General and his reforms of the peace and security architecture comprising the entire humanitarian, peace building and sustainable development continuum.