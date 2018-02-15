Thursday, February 15, 2018

UN chief extends greetings for Chinese Lunar New Year

 

UNITED NATIONS, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday extended warmest greetings for the Chinese Lunar New Year through a video message.
He began the video message with a greeting in Mandarin: "Xin Chun Kuai Le! (Happy Lunar New Year.)"
"I am pleased to send my warmest greetings for the Lunar New Year as we begin the Year of the Dog," he continued in English.
Dogs are guards and good companions to human beings. Dogs universally symbolize loyalty and trust, which inherently encourage the boosting of unity and collaboration. That is what our world needs, he said. "Let us work together for global peace and prosperity," he added.
He thanked China and the Chinese people for their support for the work of the UN. "I wish you good health, happiness and success in the year of the Dog!" he said.
The Chinese Lunar New Year falls on Friday this year.

