UN commends African leaders for creating free trade area

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The United Nation Secretary General Mr . António Guterres has commended African leaders for signing the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

In a statement released by the UN the move will create one of the world’s largest trading blocs with over 50 countries.

“I salute the leadership of President Paul Kagame of Rwanda, President Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger and the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Mr Moussa Faki, who led the process,” read the statement in part.

According to the statement the move is an important step towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and delivering on the African agenda of peace and prosperity.