UN warns of S. Sudan food crisis

Juba. Some 3.7 million people in South Sudan were severely food insecure, the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation has warned.

According to a report unveiled on Monday, an increasing number of South Sudanese will continue to face difficulty in meeting daily food needs in the coming months despite harvests.

The agency said 31 per cent of the South Sudan faced hunger, an increase of 1 million people compared to the same period last year. Though harvests have provided some reprieve, FAO experts warns that the benefits will be short lived as local stocks will deplete rapidly.

“Following seasonal patterns food insecurity levels in 2017 is destined to rapidly deteriorate to massive proportions. The risk of famine is increasingly real, especially for South Sudan’s most vulnerable communities,” the report reads. “The renewed violence has had severe repercussions on agricultural production and stability needs to be restored to enable farmers to return to their fields.

“We are seeing an unprecedented number of food insecure people at harvest time and many more people at risk of starvation in the months to come as stocks run out. There is a need to act now to prevent a catastrophe,” the report read by Serge Tissot, FAO Representative said. The Equatoria region, which generates over half of the country’s net cereal production, has been severely impacted by the recent violence.

“In active conflict areas, an estimated 50 per cent of all harvests have been lost and even more farmers were unable to plant for the second season due to insecurity. The displacement of people from those areas is also due to have profound effects on agricultural production,” the report reads.