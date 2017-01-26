UNFPA donates Sh73m equipment to police

Dar es Salaam. United Nations Populations Fund (UNFPA) has donated equipment worth of Tsh73.7m to support Tanzania Police Force in a fight against gender and children violence.
Speaking during the handover ceremony which took place at Tanzania Police Force headquarters grounds yesterday, head of Gender and Children Desk, Deputy Commissioner of Police Maria Nzuki told reporters that the tools had come at the right time.
The equipment, including modern laptops, severs, Screen, camera, software and installation materials have been distributed to Rorya, Tarime and Mara districts for a pilot study.