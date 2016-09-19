Monday, September 19, 2016

UNHCR turns down claim of ‘misleading’ Somali refugees

This file photo taken on July 10, 2011 shows

This file photo taken on July 10, 2011 shows newly arrived Somali refugees waiting in a registration center in the Daadab refugee camp on July 10,2011 in northeastern Kenya. Judged improbable from the logisitical and jurisdictional point of view, the announced closure of the world’s largest refugee camp in the world, in Kenya, seems to be primarily a way for Nairobi to increase hospitality and inflate its safety record before 2017 presidential elections, according to analysts and NGOs. photo | file 

In Summary

  • In a statement last evening, the UNHCR said that while it “shared some of the concerns” raised by Human Right Watch about the condition of refugees, it has always campaigned for voluntary return.

Nairobi. The UN High Commissioner for Refugees is refuting a report by Human Rights Watch charging that the agency has not given adequate information to Somali refugees at Dadaab, to decide on returning home.

In a statement last evening, the UNHCR said that while it “shared some of the concerns” raised by Human Right Watch about the condition of refugees, it has always campaigned for voluntary return.

“In line with the principle of voluntariness, UNHCR is committed to ensure that all refugees receive adequate information about conditions in the country of origin and are able to make an informed decision regarding return,” the agency said. “We regularly meet with refugees and broadcast radio messages in English and Somali, emphasising that returns must be voluntary and based on an informed decision.”

On Thursday, Human Rights Watch published a report showing the announced voluntary repatriation of refugees from Dadaab has been against international standards.

The organisation, which often campaigns for human rights around the world, accused the Kenyan government of using intimidation to force the refugees to return to Somalia. “The Kenyan authorities are not giving Somali refugees a real choice between staying and leaving, and the UN refugee agency isn’t giving people accurate information about security conditions in Somalia,” said Bill Frelick, refugee rights director at Human Rights Watch.

“There is no way these returns can be considered voluntary.” HRW says it visited the camp, in existence since 1993, this past August where refugees claimed they had been threatened with deportation, denial of a UN cash grant of $400 as well as insufficient information from UNHCR on alternatives.

“The Kenyan authorities are not giving Somali refugees a real choice between staying and leaving, and the UN refugee agency isn’t giving people accurate information about security conditions in Somalia,” said Bill Frelick, refugee rights director at Human Rights Watch.

But UNHCR said the situation is more complicated.

“The complex Somali refugee situation requires a comprehensive approach to solutions, which includes continued protection for those who remain in need of asylum, adequate support for those who choose to return voluntarily, as well as other alternatives such as third-country resettlement”, Raouf Mazou, UNHCR’s Representative in Kenya said in a statement. (NMG)

Related Stories

UNHCR turns down claim of ‘misleading’ Somali refugees

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees is refuting a report by Human Rights Watch charging that the agency has not given adequate information to Somali refugees at Dadaab, to decide on returning home.


In The Headlines

3  hours ago

JPM to skip session of UN General Assembly

President John Magufuli will not attend the 71st United Nations General Assembly meeting in New

2  hours ago

Govt to lease new aircraft to ATCL

Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL) will not own the two planes recently purchased by the

  • News
    Rain delay a blessing for Bukoba people  
  • News
    Address challenges facing bodaboda riders, govt urged  
  • News
    Maternal deaths crisis set in focus  
  • News
    Preps in place for project to end Arusha water shortage  