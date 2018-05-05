US commits Sh1.17 trillion to curb HIV amid funding gaps

By Syriacus Buguzi @Buguzi sbuguzi@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. The United States government yesterday announced a Sh1.17 trillion commitment to combat HIV/Aids in Tanzania amid reports of gaps in domestic funding. The US Embassy in Dar es Salaam said that through the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (Pepfar), it seeks to bring the disease under control by September 2019.

An estimated 1.4 million people are living with HIV/Aids in Tanzania – but only 52 per cent of them are aware of their condition, data from Tanzania Commission for Aids (Tacaids) show.

Tanzania relies heavily on donor support in the management of HIV/Aids, with as much as 97.5 per cent of the funding coming from foreign donors. The US funding plan comes at a time when the county aims to reduce HIV infection significantly by year-2020, and ensure that those infected can readily access anti-retrovirals (ARVs).

Each year, an estimated 54,000 new infections and 36,000 Aids-related deaths occur in Tanzania, says Unaids. Experts say that, with steady provision of ARVs, the number of deaths can be cut down significantly.

To manage the challenges arising from lack of sustainable funding, the government established the Tanzania Aids Trust Fund, which is a multi-donor “ring-fenced” budget that was approved by Parliament in 2015.

In the 2016/17 fiscal year, the government doubled its prior year’s allocation to the fund to approximately $2.7 million. However, this was against a demand of $285.7 million, most of which was meant for commodities such as HIV testing kits.

Yesterday, the acting US ambassador to Tanzania, Ms Inmi Patterson, made a tour of the Mnazi Moja Hospital in Dar es Salaam where she revealed plans by the US government to provide the much-needed financial assistance to curb the pandemic.

While on the tour of the facility, she was joined by the Tanzania deputy minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Dr Faustine Ndugulile.

Later, the US Embassy said in a statement that the US had so far spent more than Sh10.26 trillion through Pepfar to prevent the transmission of HIV/Aids in Tanzania since 2004.

“I am proud to announce today that, through Pepgar, the US will spend an additional $512 million (Sh1.17 trillion) to improve HIV prevention, testing and treatment in Tanzania through (up to) September, 2019,” she said in the statement.

The Embassy alluded to the latest ‘HIV/Aids Impact Survey’ findings released in December 2017, which showed that Tanzania had fallen behind other countries in the region in control of the disease.

“Only about a half of all the people with HIV in Tanzania have been tested, and know that they have HIV. Tanzania must get back on track, and this will require greater public awareness. People should be tested, as well as adoption of new policies – and proper implementation of the polices,’’ the Embassy statement read in part. “Pepfar encourages everyone, especially men, to talk to a health worker about getting tested for HIV,’’ it added. This year, the government has also signed agreements with other donor agencies to support efforts to combat HIV/Aids.

Early in January 2018, the Global Fund and health partners signed grant agreements with Tanzania to work towards ending the epidemics of HIV, tuberculosis (TB) and malaria.

The new grants also seek to increase coverage of HIV services in order to boost testing, treatment and management of the condition. The grants, worth US$525 million, are expected to cover the implementation period from 2018 to 2020.

It remains to be seen how the funding commitments will help the country scale down HIV transmission.