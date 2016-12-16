US firm to test quake detecting app

By Nuzulack Dausen @nuzulack ndausen@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. In a bid to minimise the impacts of earthquake, Zizmos - a US-based company - is looking for Tanzanians who will volunteer testing a new quake detecting application (app) that will provide seconds to minutes of warning before ground shaking.

In a test, the company wants people with the smartphones to download an app dubbed eQuake which detects abnormal tremor and report to its servers that returns information back to the people for warning.

The test comes barely three months after an earthquake struck in the Lake Zone, taking lives of 17 people in Kagera Region and leaving hundreds injured and homeless.

GIS Corps, an international organisation working with Zismos in creating public awareness about earthquake, said in a statement recently that eQuake app is available for both smartphones running Apple’s iOS and Google’s Android.