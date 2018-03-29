Thursday, March 29, 2018

US judge rules 9/11 suits against Saudi can proceed

 

In Summary

  • Manhattan-based Judge George Daniels said in his ruling the plaintiffs "narrowly articulate a reasonable basis" to proceed.
Advertisement

Washington, United States | AFP | A US federal judge on Wednesday rejected Saudi Arabia's bid to drop lawsuits alleging it helped orchestrate the September 11, 2001 attacks.

 

Manhattan-based Judge George Daniels said in his ruling the plaintiffs "narrowly articulate a reasonable basis" to proceed.

 

These relatives of 9/11 victims say Saudi Arabia provided support to Al-Qaeda and Osama bin Laden.

 

In late September 2016 US Congress passed the Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act (JASTA), allowing survivors and relatives of victims of "terrorism" to sue foreign governments.

 

Fifteen of the 19 perpetrators of the 9/11 attacks -- which left nearly 3,000 people dead -- were Saudis.

 

The US ally has persistently denied involvement.


advertisement

In The Headlines

Chadema leaders granted bail, state to appeal

The Kisutu Resident Magistrate Court on Thursday, March 29, granted bail to Chadema’s top leaders

No show of opposition leaders in court

The top brass of the opposition Chadema have not yet shown up at the Kisutu Resident Magistrates’

  • News
    Chadema central committee meets today  
  • News
    You can still buy electricity via Maxmalipo, firm says  
  • News
    Miguna's full statement: How I found myself in Dubai, UAE  
  • News
    Unknown people invade Muslim university land in Kigamboni  