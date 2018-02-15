US raises concern over political violence in Tanzania

By Syriacus Buguzi @buguzi sbuguzi@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. The United States Embassy in Dar es Salaam says it is saddened by reports of kidnapping and violence in Tanzania that have resulted in the death of the opposition party cadre and leader Daniel John and causing injuries to another opposition supporter Mr Reginald Mallya.

Daniel John, who was local leader of the main Tanzanian opposition party, Chadema, was found beaten to death after men bundled him into a car, party chairman Freeman Mbowe said Wednesday February 14, whereas Mr Mallya was badly injured.

A statement released by the US Embassy in Dar es Salaam said on Thursday February 15 that the incidents and the rise in politically-related confrontations and violence in the country was raising concerns.

“We send our deepest condolences to their family and friends. The rise in politically-related confrontations and violence is concerning, and we call on all parties to safeguard the peace and security of the democratic process, the country, and the Tanzanian people,’’ said the statement.