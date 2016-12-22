US seeks UN vote on Juba arms embargo

Juba. The United States on Monday stepped up its drive to impose an arms embargo on South Sudan, pushing ahead with plans for a vote at the Security Council on the proposed ban.

US Ambassador Samantha Power made the case for cutting off the weapons flow to the war-torn country during a council meeting, arguing that all sides were mobilizing for more fighting and that action was needed to prevent mass atrocities.

“The situation is not getting better, but worse, and we are sitting on our hands,” Power told the council. “Large-scale attacks could start at any moment.”

The United States last month presented a draft resolution on imposing an arms embargo following UN warnings that the war-torn country could descend into genocide.

An annex to the proposed resolution would also put South Sudan’s rebel leader Riek Machar, army chief Paul Malong and Information Minister Michael Makuei on a sanctions blacklist.

The United States will request a vote on the arms embargo before the end of the year, Power said.

UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon backed the US call to ban arms deals with South Sudan, saying an embargo would reduce the capacity of all sides to wage war.

“If we fail to act, South Sudan will be on a trajectory towards mass atrocities,” said Ban.

Russia sees no risk of genocide

France and Britain support an arms embargo, which could come up for a vote as early as Thursday, according to diplomats.