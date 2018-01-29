UTT bond issue to finance Sh87.6bn ARV plant in Coast

By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The UTT-Projects and Infrastructure Development (UTT-PID) has submitted an application to the Capital Markets and Securities Authority (CMSA) seeking to issue a bond worth Sh100 billion that is to be spent on constructing an antiretroviral (ARV) factory in Bagamoyo, Coast Region.

Named Zinga Pharmaceuticals Company, the factory, which is destined to become the largest of its kind in east and central Africa, will also produce drugs that can be used in treating other diseases.

Designed to be constructed with German technology, the plant will target African and European markets for its products.

The UTT-PID acting chief executive officer, Ms Eugenia Simon, told The Citizen in Dar es Salaam last week that “it’s true we submitted a proposal to the CMSA last October, seeking to issue bonds; we are now waiting for their approval”.

Revealing that the first draft of the proposal had already been returned to them by the CMSA, Ms Simon said the capital raised via the proposed bonds would help to fund implementation of the project as planned.

She added that Sh87.6 billion out of the Sh100 billion that would be raised from the bond issue would be spent on the pharmaceutical factory, while the remaining amount would be allocated to other projects.

Tanzania currently has 13 pharmaceutical industries whose total production capacity covers a mere 20 per cent of the country’s demand for medicines.

In the event, the government has to spend about $100 million (over Sh200 billion) annually to import medicinal drugs.

In March last year, the director and initiator of the Zinga Pharmaceuticals Factory project, Dr Mary Mayige, said the factory would help to transform the provision of healthcare in Tanzania – and also save the costs incurred in importing medicines.

Data from the state Medical Stores Department (MSD) show that 80 per cent of medicines used in health facilities in Tanzania, as well as and 100 per cent of laboratory reagents, are imported.

Dr Mayige said at the time that construction of the project was scheduled to take about 18 months – all depending on when the funds would become available and released.

She also said that the envisaged pharmaceutical factory’s production capacity would be 970 million tablets per year, 120 million of which would be ARVs.

“We will produce quality products through the use of improved technology from Germany,” she emphasised.

In November 2016, the minister for Industry, Trade and Investments, Mr Charles Mwijage, told Parliament that six companies had expressed interest in investing in producing pharmaceutical products in Tanzania.

Mr Mwijage named the prospective investors as JNS Solutions – which is aimed at making intravenous (IV) fluids – and China Dalian International Economic Development Group Co Limited that would put up a medical equipment factory.