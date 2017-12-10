UVCCM outgoing national chairman held over bribery allegations

By Sharon Sauwa @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. The Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) in Dodoma Region is holding the CCM youth wing (UVCCM) outgoing national chairman for allegedly bribing the wing’s congress members.

The CCM youth wing is on Sunday, December 10, electing national leaders, who will lead UVCCM for the next five years.

The suspect, who is also an MP in Zanzibar, was arrested at his house in Dodoma.

PCCB regional commander Emma Kihanga confirmed the arrest, saying a detailed report on that would be released later.

"It is true, we arrested him yesterday night. We spent some time during the night probing this issue. I will release detailed information later.”

The the UVCCM election meeting in Dodoma is attended by President John Magufuli, who is the guest of honour.