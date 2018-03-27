Udsm student freed on bail

By Berdina Majinge @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Iringa. The chairman of Tanzania higher learning institutions Students Network, Mr Abdul Nondo has been released on bail by the Iringa resident magistrate court.

Speaking after his release, Mr Nondo said since he was detained, he was not aware of how the public was supporting him to be released on bail.

Conditions for the bail included a Sh5 million bond, two sureties who both reside in Iringa region and one of them should be a public servant.

“When I was remanded in Iringa, I was given all necessary services,” he said.

“I thank the prison department in Iringa for the time I was being held, they offered me security and all necessary services befitting a human being.”

He also thanked the people who made his bail possible, saying he will soon return to Dar es Salaam to continue with studies and that her would report at the court when time comes.

The defendant’s counsel, Mr Jebra Kambole expressed his gratitude to the court for accepting their bail request, saying it will help their client to return to the university and continue with his studies.

“I thank all the sureties. They faced many challenges in the process of ensuring that Mr Nondo is free on bail,” said counsel. The resident magistrate at the Iringa court, Mr John Mwandalamo adjourned the case until April 10 when it will be heard.

Mr Nondo was charged with two counts, the first being publishing false information through social media and publishing false information on whatsapp saying his life was in danger.

The second count was giving false information at Mafinga police station, which claimed that he had been abducted by unknown people from Dar es Salaam to Mafinga Pyrethrum factory.