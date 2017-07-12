Uganda MPs impressed by Jakaya Kikwete cardiac Institute

By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Uganda plans to construct a cardiac institute, a Uganda Parliamentary Committee on Social Services members revealed on Wednesday.

The committee chairperson, Ms Cecilia Barbara, revealed this when the committee members toured the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI).

“We are here to learn and experience… there are many people in Uganda, who have heart diseases and what we have seen here can be emulated in our country to save our people,” said Ms Barbara.

Ms Barbara said Uganda has been spending a lot of money to send patients with heart diseases to India and South Africa for treatment.

However, she revealed that since the establishment of JKCI Uganda has been sending patients to JKCI for treatment.