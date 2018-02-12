By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@tz.nationmedia.com

The National Economic Empowerment Council (NEEC) in collaboration by Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) have organised a meeting that intends to see that members of the business community are able to see the opportunities that come with the Uganda-Tanzania crude oil pipeline.

The meet - which will involve stakeholder from public and private sectors – is slated for February 23, 2018 in Dar es Salaam city.

The NEEC Executive Secretary, Ms Beng'i Issa said in Dar es Salaam on Monday that the purpose of the meeting was to discuss with members of the private sector on business opportunities that come with the multi-billion dollar project.

"We want the private sector to make business out of this project and that is why we are inviting them to the meeting,” she said.

During the meeting, she said, participants will also get an opportunity to receive the baseline survey which was conducted by the government on opportunities that come with the project.

The TPSF executive director, Mr Godfrey Simbeye said the crude oil pipeline project offers huge business opportunities for the private sector in areas of transportation and other construction materials among others.

"It is up to the private sector people to come to this important meeting and see how they can grab the opportunities. The government has already done its part so it’s our time to play ours," he said.