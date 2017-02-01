Wednesday, February 1, 2017

Uganda govt contains the spread of bird flu

The team. Agriculture minister Vincent

The team. Agriculture minister Vincent Ssempijja (centre) with Kenya’s Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Mr Willy Bett (second right ), and other officials at Bukakata Landing Site in Masaka District at the weekend. PHOTO|DAILY MONITOR 

In Summary

  • The director of health services, Dr Anthony Mbonye, while speaking to Daily Monitor at the weekend said the ministry hasn’t registered any more deaths among migratory birds in the past one week, neither has the disease spread to domestic birds.

Masaka. The Ministry of Health has said it has contained bird flu, which had started spreading in Wakiso, Masaka and Kalangala districts early this month. However, the quarantine on the transportation of birds in the affected areas will remain in force until further notice.

The director of health services, Dr Anthony Mbonye, while speaking to Daily Monitor at the weekend said the ministry hasn’t registered any more deaths among migratory birds in the past one week, neither has the disease spread to domestic birds.

“Our latest laboratory tests revealed that the type of avian flu that struck our country is of low pathogenicity than the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza or Avian flu (H5N1) reported earlier,” Dr Mbonye said.

Pathogenicity, according to medical experts, refers to the ability of the virus to produce disease.

Just last week, the Agriculture minister, Mr Vincent Ssempijja, told residents of Bukakata Landing Site that the government has fought the spread of the deadly virus and there’s no cause for alarm .

Mr Ssempijja, who was accompanied by Kenya’s Agriculture cabinet secretary, Mr Willy Bett, and the Kenyan High Commissioner to Uganda, Mr Geoffrey Okanga, admitted that the outbreak had negatively impacted on the country’s economy.

Kenya recently slapped a ban on poultry imports from Uganda due to the disease outbreak in the country.

“Today, poultry farmers rarely export birds to countries like Kenya and they too, are very restrictive because what has been taking place here scared them. But the situation has almost improved and very soon, we won’t be scared anymore,” Mr Ssempijja said. Mr Bett said as government they [Kenya] haven’t officially banned the [importation of poultry] products [from Uganda].

“If businesses are at standstill here, Kenya too is affected. We are here to show solidarity and see how we can alleviate this problem,” Mr Bett said. (NMG)


In The Headlines

3  hours ago

Only 27pc of Form IV candidates qualify for high school

The National Examinations Council of Tanzania (Necta) yesterday announced results of the 2016

3  hours ago

Top candidates speak on how they made it

He had waited for this day with bated breath. And, when the results of 2016 Form Four national

  • News
    Over one million Tanzanians face food shortage : minister  
  • News
    Economy stable, national debt sustainable: minister  
  • News
    Kiswahili gets high passes  
  • News
    SPECIAL REPORT : The plight of a school with only 2 teachers for 510 pupils  