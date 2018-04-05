Uganda govt to clear South Sudan debt

Thursday, April 5, 2018

Karamoja. The minister for Karamoja Affairs, Mr John Byabagambi, has issued a directive to all parents in Karamoja Sub-region to stop sending their children graze livestock during school time and also eject from gold mines in the areas.

According to Mr Byabagambi, parents have continually subjected their children to performing various tasks, including fending meals and income instead of enrolling them in school. The minister’s directive last week follows a poor pupil enrolment registered in the sub-region.

He noted that despite government efforts to construct schools in the sub-region, many parents still see their children as a source of cheap labour.

“Children who are supposed to be at school but you find them grazing livestock in the bushes while others are engaged in gold mining. This must be stopped,” he directed.

Mr Byabagambi, however, appealed to the district leaders and councillors to pass by-laws with some penalties for parents who defy government dirtective. (NMG)

“It’s only through education that one can cause change and development in Karamoja, short of that it will be very difficult for residents to appreciate government projects, “he said.


