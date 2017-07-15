Uganda to implement Bus Rapid Transit to decongest Kampala

By The Citizen Correspondent @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Ugandan State Minister for Transport Aggrey Bagaiire on Saturady announced that his government will implement the Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) concept in order to decongest the jam-prone City of Kampala.

Mr Bagiire made the announcement after visiting the Dar es Salaam Rapid Transport (DART) project, which has largely improved transport services in the Tanzania commercial capital.

“I have seen how this project works and I am very impressed. It is not the question of whether we are going to think about it, we are going to implement it immediately,” said Minister Bagiire.

The Minister took time to visit the project after successfully concluding the signing of the MOU with Tanzania government on improvement of railway and inland waterways transport route from Dar es Salaam Port to Kampala via Mwanza Port.