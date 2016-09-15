Uganda to increase number of rhinos

Nakasongola. Obama is the name of a naughty white rhino. Like a teenager, Obama is discovering himself, throwing up tantrums. He has just broken a radio repeater and his care taker, Angie Genade, is angry at him. But like the love of a mother, Genade understands the stage Obama is going through.

“He is a very beautiful rhino, a very healthy big boy and has just started behaving like a big male rhino should be behaving. He has just found his own territory,” Genade told Xinhua in a recent interview.

“He is just coming into his teens and becoming sexually mature and starting to look for rhinos to mate with, his behavior is perfect,” she added.

Obama was the first white rhino born in Uganda in 2009 after close to 30 years of extinction in the east African country. Obama takes his name from the American President Barrack Obama. The rhino, has an American mother and a Kenyan father, just like Obama, the president. The rhino’s father was brought in from Solio Ranch in Kenya in 2005, while its mother was donated by the Disney Animal Kingdom in the U.S.

Obama was the first rhino born at Ziwa Rhino Sanctuary in the central Ugandan district of Nakasongola, over 170km north of the capital Kampala.

The Sanctuary was started by the Rhino Fund in a bid to restore rhinos in the east African country where they had become extinct because of decades of war. In 1978, the country had 200 rhinos but by 1982 poaching and insecurity cleared them all.The conservation program started with six rhinos, three male and three females.