Ugandan Premier urges policy makers to push for EAC integration

He said people taking East African Community (EAC) for granted did not know the cost of not having such an institution which, he explained, has not only enhanced unity but spearheaded implementation of joint projects.

Speaking during a brief reception for the East African Legislative Assembly (Eala) members and staff, Mr Rugunda said although the pace of EA unity was slower, there were substantial gains made.

These, according to him, include the increased members from the original three until 2007, Tanzania, Uganda and Kenya to Burundi and Rwanda and finally South Sudan which joined the bloc last year.



"The integration is much slower but there substantial gains made. We have more members now,” he said during a reception held at the Parliament of Uganda gardens on Wednesday evening to signal the end of Eala plenary session underway since January 16th.