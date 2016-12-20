Ugandan hospital sued over lost baby

Kampala. A mother has sued Mulago Hospital alleging that her baby went missing in the hands of their medical staff on December 26, 2015.

In the case filed before the High Court in Kampala, Ms Fatuma Nakayima and a charity organization; Centre for Health, Human Rights and Development sued the Executive Director of Mulago Hospital jointly with the Attorney General (AG) seeking for orders against the hospital to surrender her baby dead or alive.

Through her lawyers, Nakayima is also seeking for declarations that failure to give information on the whereabouts of her child subjects her to psychological torture, cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment. She’s seeking compensation for damages resulting from the violation of her human rights and those of her child.

“That as a result, this has caused her immeasurable and mental anguish and has tormented her with nightmares amounting to violation of her Constitutional right to health and freedom from torture , cruel, inhumane and degrading treatment, for which she holds AG liable,” the court documents read in part.

Ms Nakayima, a resident of Kyebando, Kawempe in Kampala District contends that on the fatefu day, she went to Mulago Hospital to deliver but she was reportedly told that her baby boy, measuring 3.5kg had lived for a short while and died.