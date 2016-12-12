Monday, December 12, 2016

Ugandan minister sued over vehicle scam

The Jaguar bus being towed away from the

The Jaguar bus being towed away from the accident scenent scene on Masaka Road. The works minister says the new vehicle inspection arrangement according to the Works ministry wants to stop unworthy vehicles from roads. PHOTO|DAILY MONITOR 

In Summary

  • The minister was sued by four concerned citizens before the High Court in Kampala on Friday
  • In their complaint, the petitioners led by Mr Aaron Izimba state that it’s illegal for the Works minister to connive with a Swiss -based company Societe General De Surveillance (SGS) Company and dupe Ugandans by sanctioning what they call an illegal compulsory motor -vehicle inspection.

Kampala. Works minister Monica Azuba Ntege has been sued over the ongoing compulsory vehicle inspection.

The minister was sued by four concerned citizens before the High Court in Kampala on Friday

In their complaint, the petitioners led by Mr Aaron Izimba state that it’s illegal for the Works minister to connive with a Swiss -based company Societe General De Surveillance (SGS) Company and dupe Ugandans by sanctioning what they call an illegal compulsory motor -vehicle inspection.

The minister is jointly sued with the Permanent Secretary, Mr Waiswa Bageya

Government through the works ministry last year signed a contract with SGS aimed at curbing the increasing road carnage and also minimise on environmental pollution by vehicles in dangerous mechanical condition.

The same vehicle inspection deal was recently implemented starting with the central region before it spreads out to up country regions.

In their law suit, the concerned citizens contend that the government already has a motor vehicle inspection project run by the Uganda Police Inspector of Vehicles at Naguru, Jinja, Mbarara and Mbale under the Traffic and Road Safety Act and therefore the deal with SGS is a deliberate move to rob Ugandans of over Shs200 billion paid for several inspection services to enrich an individual company. (NMG)


In The Headlines

4  hours ago

Coal debate lingers despite Dangote's assurance to JPM

The owner of the Mtwara-based Dangote cement factory, Mr Aliko Dngote, says he is against his

3  hours ago

Activists: Speed up probe on missing Chadema man

A group of political activists and human rights campaigners yesterday asked the police to speed

  • News
    MPs dismiss negative foreign reports  
  • News
    Anxiety as Magufuli chairs central committee meeting  
  • Entertainment
    Ali Kiba toast of 1st EATV awards night  
  • News
    Mtwara Port buoyed up by arrival of Dangote trucks  