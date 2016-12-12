Ugandan minister sued over vehicle scam

Kampala. Works minister Monica Azuba Ntege has been sued over the ongoing compulsory vehicle inspection.

The minister was sued by four concerned citizens before the High Court in Kampala on Friday

In their complaint, the petitioners led by Mr Aaron Izimba state that it’s illegal for the Works minister to connive with a Swiss -based company Societe General De Surveillance (SGS) Company and dupe Ugandans by sanctioning what they call an illegal compulsory motor -vehicle inspection.

The minister is jointly sued with the Permanent Secretary, Mr Waiswa Bageya

Government through the works ministry last year signed a contract with SGS aimed at curbing the increasing road carnage and also minimise on environmental pollution by vehicles in dangerous mechanical condition.

The same vehicle inspection deal was recently implemented starting with the central region before it spreads out to up country regions.