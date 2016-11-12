Ugandan senior opposition leader decries bloody conficts in EA

By Zephania Ubwani @ubwanizg3 news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. A senior opposition leader in Uganda has warned against bloody conflicts in East Africa, saying it would ruin the region clamouring for integration.

“Conflict is costly. We have all seen what is happening in the neighbouring countries of South Sudan, Burundi and Democratic Republic of Congo,” said Maj-Gen Mugisha Muntu, a party leader of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC).

He urged the East African Community (EAC) partner states to ensure peace and security prevailed short of which the desired economic integration and political cohesion would not be realised.

Maj-Gen Muntu, who served as member of the East African Legislative Assembly (Eala) from his country for two consecutive terms, made the remarks early this week, when speaking during a public meeting in northern Uganda, which had suffered from bloody insurgency for many years until as late as last decade.

He emphasised that peace and stability were prerequisites for development.

“It is important for us to build strong institutions and adhere and be fully committed to democracy,” he said during an event in Obongi county, Moyo District. He intended to sensitise Ugandans in that part of the country to support regional integration efforts.

Eala Speaker Daniel Kidega said the evolution of the EAC Common Market agenda would be meaningful for a long time as East African citizens embraced the transformation agenda.

“The transformation agenda must start from oneself,” he said, adding: “We must change mind-set first if we are to fully embrace regional integration.”

The Speaker, who was the guest of honour at the event with the theme: Connecting Obongi to Arusha through Good Roads, Rail and Internet connections called on the residents in the area to enhance productivity by trading in their commodities as a way of fully engaging in the free market. He informed participants that the EAC was committed to enhancing inter-connectivity by improving infrastructure.

“The EAC road and rail network as well as enhancement in ICTs will play a key role in opening up the region,” Mr Kidega noted according to a dispatch from the EAC secretariat.