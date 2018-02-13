Ugandan to lead Eala team in case against its Speaker

By Zephania Ubwani @ubwanizg3 news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. An outspoken East African Legislative Assembly (Eala) member from Uganda will lead a team of the legislators in a case filed by Burundi against the current Speaker, Mr Martin Ngoga.

Mr Fred Mukasa Mbidde and other MPs have been granted a special leave to appear at the East African Court of Justice (EACJ) in a lawsuit filed by Burundi, challenging the election of Mr Ngoga from Rwanda.

Consequently, the House which had just completed its marathon session in Kampala, further granted Mr Mbidde leave to use its records for the purposes of the suit.

The resolution moved by the MP himself followed a recent application at the regional court, suing the secretary general of the East African Community (EAC) on the election of the Speaker last December.

Mr Mbidde is seeking to be enjoined in the case as an interested party, according to Mr Bobi Odiko, a spokesperson with Eala.

The Uganda lawmaker told the House before it adjourned business on Thursday that matters raised in the suit “touched on the sanctity of the Assembly” and that it had to be well represented in the court.

He remarked that absence of the same may lead to misrepresentation of the facts of the suit or the assembly in the matter.

He, therefore, sought the House to grant access to a number of documents intended for use in line with Article 23 of the Rules of Procedure.

Debating on the matter,Eala MP from Kenya Abdikadir Aden said it was necessary in line with the principle of natural justice for the assembly to have legal representation.

A Uganda lawmaker, Ms Susan Nakauki said the case involved the entire assembly who had been dragged to court.