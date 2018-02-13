Tuesday, February 13, 2018

Ugandan to lead Eala team in case against its Speaker

 

Advertisement
By Zephania Ubwani @ubwanizg3 news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. An outspoken East African Legislative Assembly (Eala) member from Uganda will lead a team of the legislators in a case filed by Burundi against the current Speaker, Mr Martin Ngoga.

Mr Fred Mukasa Mbidde and other MPs have been granted a special leave to appear at the East African Court of Justice (EACJ) in a lawsuit filed by Burundi, challenging the election of Mr Ngoga from Rwanda.

Consequently, the House which had just completed its marathon session in Kampala, further granted Mr Mbidde leave to use its records for the purposes of the suit.

The resolution moved by the MP himself followed a recent application at the regional court, suing the secretary general of the East African Community (EAC) on the election of the Speaker last December.

Mr Mbidde is seeking to be enjoined in the case as an interested party, according to Mr Bobi Odiko, a spokesperson with Eala.

The Uganda lawmaker told the House before it adjourned business on Thursday that matters raised in the suit “touched on the sanctity of the Assembly” and that it had to be well represented in the court.

He remarked that absence of the same may lead to misrepresentation of the facts of the suit or the assembly in the matter.

He, therefore, sought the House to grant access to a number of documents intended for use in line with Article 23 of the Rules of Procedure.

Debating on the matter,Eala MP from Kenya Abdikadir Aden said it was necessary in line with the principle of natural justice for the assembly to have legal representation.

A Uganda lawmaker, Ms Susan Nakauki said the case involved the entire assembly who had been dragged to court.

“It is important that we defend ourselves as a team and defend our position, sovereignty and sanctity,” she said.

advertisement

In The Headlines

S.Africa's ANC confirms 'recall' of Zuma from presidency

South Africa's ruling ANC party confirmed Tuesday that it had decided to "recall" scandal-tainted

2  hours ago

Bill and Melinda Gates Release 2018 Annual Letter: "The 10 Toughest Questions We Get"

Seattle. Today, Bill and Melinda Gates share their 2018 Annual Letter, "The 10 Toughest Questions

  • News
    Shared EA border posts on scrutiny  
  • News
    Information minister to grace World Radio Day in Dodoma  
  • News
    Zuma triggers crisis by refusing ANC's exit order  
  • News
    Divorce cases on the rise in Zanzibar  