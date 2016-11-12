Ugandans shed tears after PM fails to deliver relief food

Kalungu. Hundreds of people Bukomansimbi and Kalungu districts were left irritated and disappointed by Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda’s failure to give them food relief when he visited the area on Thursday.

Thousands of expectant residents gathered at Bigasa and Kabale-Bugonzi in Bukomansimbi and Kalungu districts respectively waiting to receive food relief from the Dr Ruhakana.

However, their optimism was shattered after realising that Dr Rugunda and his team visited the area with no relief items.

“We arrived here very early in the morning when our leaders informed us that the prime minister is coming after our outcry for food relief,” Mr James Mukasa, a resident of Kabale, Bukulula Sub county in Kalungu District said.

The area has been hit by prolonged drought which condition cannot sustain crop growth.

Ms Josephine Kyeyune said she went to the venue with a polythene bag because she expected to go home with at least five kilogrammes of maize flour. “We can only afford to eat one meal a day and this happens only at night. During the day, we rely on raw mangoes, Ms Kyeyune said.

In a report to Prime Minister Rugunda, Mr Richard Kyabaggu, the Kalungu District Chairperson, said the area is experiencing irregular rainfall which has failed agriculture and resulted into food scarcity.

“Only 39 per cent of households in the district are considered to be food secure and able to have at least two meals a day,” he said.