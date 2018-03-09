Uhuru, Raila agree to unite Kenyans

By Citizen Reporter and Agencies @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga held their first meeting since last year’s contested election, which Mr Odinga boycotted, on Friday morning.

The agenda of the meeting centred on how to unite and heal Kenya following a divisive General Election in 2017.

While reading their joint statement, Mr Odinga said the political differences that have divided more than four Kenyan generations “must now come to an end”.

On his part, Mr Kenyatta said they had agreed to put the interests of Kenya and Kenyans first.

The two leaders did not take any questions from journalists.

The address and meeting come on the day US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is expected to land in Nairobi on his tour of Africa.

Mr Odinga and his co-principals in Nasa have been pushing for talks with Mr Kenyatta on electoral justice and reforms.

President Kenyatta has rejected their calls, saying he is only ready for dialogue on development and how to take Kenya forward.

Mr Odinga, who has vowed not recognise Mr Kenyatta’s election win and presidency, has threatened to lead a resistance movement against the Jubilee administration.

The Nasa leader, in a protest move and an open show of defiance, took a mock oath of office as the people’s president on January 30.